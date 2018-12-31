Dozens left homeless after fire in Justice apartment building

Dozens of people huddled outside in the cold after a massive fire at an apartment building in south suburban Justice Sunday night.Flames broke out on the third floor balcony at around 9 p.m. and quickly spread to the roof.It took firefighters from 20 different departments to get the flames under control and one firefighter was treated for a minor injury."The whole parking lot is like filled with smoke and I heard the fire alarm start to go off, so first I ran upstairs to tell my family and everything that the building is on fire," said Tim Schlosser.The Red Cross was on the scene helping move people into shelters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.