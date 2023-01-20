Windy City Weekend: Ryan, Val talk saving money by having sex, Dr. Ian Smith's new books, new movies

HOST CHAT:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan talk about the latest topics in Host Chat!

Money Saving Hack: Put Away $5 Every Time you Make Love:

A newly engaged couple on TikTok came up with a way to save money last year... by putting $5 into a piggy bank every time they made love with each other! Crazy enough, they saved over $1,300!

Most Trusted Professions (and Least Trusted):

A Gallup poll found out what people thought the most trusted professions are... and which are the least trusted.

We're Most Productive at 10:22AM...Then it's Downhill From There:

Do you ever feel like the workday just drags on and on? Well, most people found they're most productive at 10:22 AM... and then it just goes all downhill.

DR. IAN SMITH:

Physician and New York Times best-selling author, Dr. Ian Smith, stopped by to talk about his upcoming projects and shares how you can achieve your weight loss goals.

He talks about his two newest books releasing later this spring, "The Met Flex Diet," and a mystery novel, "The Overnights."

"The Met Flex Diet" is a powerful six-week plan to burn fat more efficiently while improving metabolic flexibility. In the six-week plan, readers can experience amazing fat-burning results by getting seven hours of sleep a night, finishing dinner two hours before going to bed and much more. "The Met Flex Diet" releases April 4, 2023.

"The Overnights" is his 3rd mystery novel about a former Chicago detective turned private eye who is in a race against the clock to protect a high-profile news anchor and solve the racially charged murder of a Black teen. "The Overnights" releases May 30, 2023.

MATTEA'S JOY:

Jamie and Gary Freedlund founded Mattea's Joy in honor of their daughter Mattea Joy Freedlund, who died in 2010. The pair spent several stints in the hospital with Mattea as she battled a variety of health challenges during her short but impactful life.

"I remember very vividly the day she passed away," said Gary. "We were walking out holding hands and we said, 'well, are you ready to jump?' We didn't know what to expect next."

A benefit had been planned for the family before Mattea's passing and the pair decided to use the money to cook meals for families whose children were hospitalized at Comer Children's Hospital. Soon the dinners became a regular occurrence and their non-profit organization was born. Its mission is to provide care and comfort to families just like them.

Mattea's Joy's current projects include serving dinner to about 100 families a month, distributing snack boxes to hospitals, and providing packets filled with gift cards and parking passes. Jamie Freedlund said parents with sick children are in "survival mode" when they're first admitted.

"There's just so much out of your control when you have a sick kid," said Freedlund. "It's lonely."

Reese Freedlund, 15, was just 3 years old when her sister Mattea passed away. She said Mattea's memory lives on in her family's volunteer work, which is ingrained into everything they do.

"Mattea's Joy has really become a part of our lives and all parts growing up," said Reese. "Even though she passed away, her life was an inspiration for my parents to create something more out of it."

Since Mattea's passing, the Freedlund's have added two boys to their family, Cooper, 11, and Kipton, 7. Cooper has learned valuable lessons from helping families through the organization.

"Mattea's Joy has taught me to always serve others and to just be kind," said Cooper.

"No matter how challenging life circumstances get, you can still find joy in it," said Jamie. "I think there's a beauty in choosing joy even amid all of the darkness."

For more information on Mattea's Joy and how to support their work, visit matteasjoy.org.

And, on Saturday, February 4, Mattea's Joy is hosting a gala in honor of the organization's 12-year anniversary. Support for programs like these allow them to continue providing care and comfort to families with hospitalized children. You can purchase a ticket and find out more at https://allevents.in/kankakee/matteas-joy-gala/200023625687839

ROEPER'S REVIEWS:

"You People" - SAVE

"You People" is a new Netflix rom-com by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris that tells the story of an interracial couple who try to overcome their parents' cultural and generational biases.

_________________

"Alice, Darling" - SPEND

Anna Kendrick stars in "Alice, Darling" as a young woman in a psychologically abusive relationship with her boyfriend. So, she goes on a trip with her friends to rediscover herself... until the boyfriend joins them.

_________________

"When You Finish Saving The World" - SAVE

Juliana Moore and Finn Wolfhard play a mother and teenage son who can't seem to connect, so they turn to other people to fill that gap.

_________________

"That '90s Show" - SAVE

It's time to return to the Forman's basement. "That 90s Show" is a Netflix spin-off of the beloved sitcom, "That 70s Show." It features much of the original cast while bringing in a "new crew."