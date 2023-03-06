First Lady Jill Biden will visit Valparaiso, IN Monday to talk about education and jobs. She was in Illinois late last year.

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Valparaiso, IN Monday to talk education, jobs

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- First Lady Jill Biden will be in the Chicago area Monday.

Biden is expected to visit Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso Monday afternoon along with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor and nominee for U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su.

They're expected to talk about education and jobs, especially building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning.

Biden was in Illinois in November to kick off National Apprenticeship Week.

She visited Rolling Meadows High School and Aon in downtown Chicago during that trip.