Willie Wilson names gas giveaway locations for 3rd event in Chicago, suburbs

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago businessman Willie Wilson has announced the locations for his third gas giveaway.

Wilson plans to give away $1 million in free gas at dozens of locations across Chicago and the suburbs at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.

Drivers are asked not to line up at the stations overnight.

Chicago gas giveaway locations


Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.
Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski Rd.
Super Save, 6659 S. Halsted St.
Super Save, 11100 S. State St.
Mobil, 2801 S. Pulaski Rd.
Mobil, 603 S. Independence Blvd.
BP, 7600 S. South Chicago
The Ruox, 7051 S. Western Ave.
BP, 101 N. Western Ave.
Clark, 1952 W. Garfield Blvd.
Amoco, 7201 N. Clark St.
Marathon, 340 Sacramento Blvd.

Shell, 5230 S. Western
Golo, 1958 W. 47th St.
BP, 5201 W. Jackson Blvd.

Suburban Chicago gas giveaway locations


Evanston: Mobil, 1950 Green Bay Rd.
Maywood: Super Save, 101 W. Madison
Country Club Hills: Falcon, 18280 Crawford
Dolton: BP, 667 E. Sibley
Burbank: BP, 5149 W. 79th St.
Tinley Park: 16701 Oak Park Ave.
Hillside: 4804 Butterfield Rd.
Calumet Park: Citgo, 11900 S. Marshfield Ave.

Broadview: BP, 1811 S. 17th Ave.
Cicero: Mobile, 5800 E. Cermak Rd.
Schiller Park: Phillips, 9340 Irving Park Rd.
University Park: BP, 450 S. Cicero
Berkeley: Shell, 5630 St. Charles
Oak Park: Shell, 6129 W. North Ave.
Northlake: Sav A Stop, 300 E. North Ave.

Wilson jumped into the 2023 mayoral race on April 11 with a $5 million contribution to himself and a burst of goodwill generated by his gas giveaways.

Three years ago, Wilson won 13 of 18 Black wards, finishing fourth overall with 10.6% of the vote. In the runoff, Lori Lightfoot won all of those wards - and all 50 wards citywide -after Wilson endorsed her over County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Wilson said Illinois drivers pay the second highest taxes at the pump in the nation.

The state tax accounts for 39 cents per gallon, the city adds 8 cents per gallon and Cook County adds 6 cents, along with sales tax.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
