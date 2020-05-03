Coronavirus

Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome' amid coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON -- White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx is calling it "devastatingly worrisome" to see protesters in Michigan and elsewhere not wear masks or practice social distancing as they demonstrate against stay-at-home orders.

Birx was responding to the hundreds of protesters who crowded the Michigan statehouse last week to push for a reopening of businesses.

She tells "Fox News Sunday" that people "will feel guilty for the rest of our lives" if they pick up the virus because they didn't take precautions and then unwittingly spread it to family members who are especially vulnerable to severe illness due to preexisting conditions or older age.

Protests took place in several states over the weekend amid growing frustration over the economic impact from stay at home orders during the coronavirus outbreak.

Birx says: "We need to protect each other at the same time we're voicing our discontent."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
What to know about Illinois' 58,505 COVID-19 cases
Pompeo: China must be held accountable for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot threatens crackdown after house parties reported across Chicago
WHO: US experiences deadliest 48 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
Shooting investigation closes inbound Dan Ryan: ISP
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Man arrested trying to quarantine on Disney World island
34 shot, 4 fatally so far in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, mild Sunday
What to know about Indiana's 19,933 COVID-19 cases
Japanese aquarium wants you to FaceTime its shy eels
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll tops 2.5K
DuPage County man holds Sunday 'church' for community
More TOP STORIES News