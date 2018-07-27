Dramatic 911 call after Demi Lovato's suspected overdose released

FRANK OLITO
The person who called 911 after Demi Lovato's suspected drug overdose on Tuesday told the dispatcher that she did not want emergency responders to use sirens when they arrived at Lovato's home.

"No sirens please, right?" a woman can be heard saying in the 911 recording, which was obtained by ABC News.

The dispatcher replied, "No, no, no, no, this is a medical emergency. I don't have control over that. ... This is definitely a medical emergency and we need to get there as fast as possible."

The woman also told the dispatcher that she was with Lovato, adding, "We just need to get somebody out here."

"Good job. Good luck, OK?" the dispatcher says just before the call is disconnected.

The 25-year-old singer remains hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, a rep for Lovato said, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District, River West
Draft of CPD consent decree to be released Friday
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Woman in videotaped NJ beach arrest rejects plea offer
Study finds multiple pregnancies shorten lifespan
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Show More
State police: Dan Ryan Expressway shutdown cost taxpayers $200,000
Van Dyke lawyers file motion to replace judge in Laquan McDonald murder trial
MoviePass couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets on Thursday
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
Tweet turns shop owner's forgotten anniversary into unforgettable day
More News