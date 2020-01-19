VIDEO: Pickup truck narrowly misses emergency crews amid winter storm

ATLANTIC, Iowa -- Dramatic video captured while emergency crews were standing just off a highway during a winter storm shows a pickup truck skidding off the road and narrowly missing those on the ground below.

The Iowa State Patrol shared a video on Twitter of the close call, which occurred on Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa.

The video shows a pickup truck sliding off the road, nearly hitting troopers and others responding to another incident. Police said no one was hurt, KETV reported.

"If you have to be out driving during inclement weather, slow down and be aware of the road conditions," police said.

Winter storms pounded the Midwest over the weekend, creating dangerous road conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashwinter stormdashcam videocaught on videou.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News