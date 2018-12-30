A family in Washington State is grateful for a Christmas miracle after a truck slammed into their daughter's bedroom.
The whole incident was caught on video. Video shows a driver losing control of their truck and smashing through a fence into 10-year-old Rachel Hamm's bedroom.
Rachel's father said she was sitting on top of her bunk bed and her location at the time of the accident likely saved her life.
Rachel escaped without a scratch. Her father said the driver has his full forgiveness.
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Truck slams into bedroom as girl, 10, sits on bed
Top Stories