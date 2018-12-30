DRAMATIC VIDEO: Truck slams into bedroom as girl, 10, sits on bed

EMBED </>More Videos

A girl, 10, is unharmed after a truck plowed into her bedroom.

A family in Washington State is grateful for a Christmas miracle after a truck slammed into their daughter's bedroom.

The whole incident was caught on video. Video shows a driver losing control of their truck and smashing through a fence into 10-year-old Rachel Hamm's bedroom.

Rachel's father said she was sitting on top of her bunk bed and her location at the time of the accident likely saved her life.

Rachel escaped without a scratch. Her father said the driver has his full forgiveness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car into buildingcaught on videocaught on tapecaught on camerau.s. & worldWashington
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Victim identified in River North parking garage fire that killed 1, injured 4
Driver who triggered multi-car crash that sent 10 to hospital charged
Trump puts blame on Democrats for child deaths at border
Car crashes, catches on fire after driver shot in Austin
Woman robs MB Financial Bank branch in South Chicago
Man tries to save pet from deadly pit bull attack
6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport
Show More
Woman, 25, stabbed four times with broken wine glass in Park Manor bar
Newsviews: New year, new job
Perfect Pet
Nancy Hays & The Heffernans bring line dancing party to ABC7
More News