DRAMATIC VIDEO: Truck slams into bedroom as girl, 10, sits on bed

A family in Washington State is grateful for a Christmas miracle after a truck slammed into their daughter's bedroom.The whole incident was caught on video. Video shows a driver losing control of their truck and smashing through a fence into 10-year-old Rachel Hamm's bedroom.Rachel's father said she was sitting on top of her bunk bed and her location at the time of the accident likely saved her life.Rachel escaped without a scratch. Her father said the driver has his full forgiveness.