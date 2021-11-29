animal cruelty

'Dreadhead Cowboy' animal cruelty trial to begin after Dan Ryan protest over Chicago violence

Adam Hollingsworth pleaded guilty earlier this month to reckless conduct stemming from protest
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

'Dreadhead Cowboy' animal cruelty trial begins with jury selection

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection gets underway Monday in the trial of the so-called "Dreadhead Cowboy," who rode his horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway in a September protest.

Adam Hollingsworth faces several charges, including animal cruelty.

He said he was protesting violence against children with his ride in September of last year.

RELATED: Chicago's Dreadhead Cowboy among Dan Ryan protesters arrested for blocking traffic

Hollingsworth will represent himself in court.

A judge granted a request from his attorney to withdraw from the case.

Hollingsworth pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of reckless conduct stemming from a May protest against gun violence on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

He was arrested after blocking traffic on the busy Chicago expressway during a holiday weekend rush hour.

RELATED: Chicago's 'Dreadhead Cowboy' ordered not to have contact with horses after Dan Ryan ride, animal cruelty charges

Cook County Judge Clarence Burch sentenced him to two years of probation.

The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofuller parktrialanimal crueltysentencingprotestgun violencechicago violence
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Mayor Lightfoot won't have to testify at 'Dreadhead Cowboy' trial
Finding a best friend and a forever home for abused animals
Shedd rescues animals from illegal wildlife trade
Watch octopus, shark, stingray, & snake activities at Shedd
TOP STORIES
5 shot, 1 fatally, in Evanston
US travel restrictions take effect due to Omicron variant
26 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
1 found dead, 3 hurt in Clearing house fire: CFD
Cyber Monday 2021 deals shopping guide
CPD seeking men wanted for kidnapping girl near West Side high school
Jussie Smollett trial begins with jury selection Monday
Show More
Family recounts moments after teen hit, killed while crossing street
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down from position
Undefeated South Side youth team on quest to national title
Tributes pour in for Chicagoan, fashion design Virgil Abloh
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with flurries possible Monday
More TOP STORIES News