'Dreadhead Cowboy' animal cruelty trial to begin after Dan Ryan protest over Chicago violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection gets underway Monday in the trial of the so-called "Dreadhead Cowboy," who rode his horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway in a September protest.Adam Hollingsworth faces several charges, including animal cruelty.He said he was protesting violence against children with his ride in September of last year.Hollingsworth will represent himself in court.A judge granted a request from his attorney to withdraw from the case.Hollingsworth pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of reckless conduct stemming from a May protest against gun violence on the Dan Ryan Expressway.He was arrested after blocking traffic on the busy Chicago expressway during a holiday weekend rush hour.Cook County Judge Clarence Burch sentenced him to