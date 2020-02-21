Society

Drew Barrymore opens up about health, body image in candid Instagram posts

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her weight loss rollercoaster journey on Instagram and urging people not to buy into body-after-baby posts.

"It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and work my [expletive] off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls)," Barrymore wrote on Instagram.

She added: "DON'T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don't compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there."



Barrymore said she has "found that elusive B called BALANCE," writing, "It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it's not perfect. But it's me."

Just last year, Barrymore said in an interview on "Good Morning America" that having kids has changed her outlook on life. Her new comments come as she has been weighing in on health and wellness on her Instagram and pledging to wrap up her #WellnessWeek with a social media break.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthsocial mediafamily
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News