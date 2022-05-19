Former attorney of convicted wife-killer Drew Peterson issued gag order, judge rules

The former Bolingbrook Police Sergeant was convicted of killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio.
And he's a suspect in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy.
According to a television news report, attorney Joel Brodsky said he was thinking about revealing what happened to both women.
Peterson reportedly asked a judge to silence Brodsky and the judge granted a gag order.
