Former attorney of convicted wife-killer Drew Peterson issued gag order, judge rules

Former suburban Chicago police Sgt. Drew Peterson was convicted in 2012 in the murder of his 3rd wife
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge has issued a gag order against Drew Peterson's former attorney.

And he's a suspect in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy.

According to a television news report, attorney Joel Brodsky said he was thinking about revealing what happened to both women.

Peterson reportedly asked a judge to silence Brodsky and the judge granted a gag order.

