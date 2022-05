Former attorney of convicted wife-killer Drew Peterson issued gag order, judge rules

Former suburban Chicago police sergeant, Drew Peterson, was convicted of murdering his third wife, Kathleen Savio.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge has issued a gag order against Drew Peterson's former attorney.The former Bolingbrook Police Sergeant was convicted of killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio.And he's a suspect in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy According to a television news report, attorney Joel Brodsky said he was thinking about revealing what happened to both women.Peterson reportedly asked a judge to silence Brodsky and the judge granted a gag order.