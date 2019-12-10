Drew Peterson moved to state prison outside of Illinois

Former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson has been moved from federal prison to a state facility.

The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed Peterson is now housed at a state facility not located in Illinois.

His exact location was not released due to safety and security purposes, the department said.

In February 2017, Peterson was moved from the Illinois Department of Corrections to a federal prison in Indiana.

Peterson is serving 38 for the 2004 killing of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. He was convicted in September 2012. Forty years were added to his sentence because he tried to put a hit on the Will County state's attorney who got him convicted, James Glasgow.

Peterson would be eligible for parole at the age of 127, and while he has appeals in the works he has little hope of ever seeing freedom.
