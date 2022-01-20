drew peterson

Where is Drew Peterson now? Former Bolingbrook cop has hearing on murder conviction appeal delayed

Stacy Peterson, Drew's 4th wife, remains missing and is presumed dead
EMBED <>More Videos

Drew Peterson to ask judge to toss out murder conviction

JOLIET, Ill. -- A hearing on a motion seeking to dismiss former Chicago-area police sergeant Drew Peterson's 2012 conviction for killing his third wife has been postponed until next month.

Peterson's motion to toss out his first-degree murder conviction in the death of Kathleen Savio was scheduled for a hearing on Friday, but the Will County Circuit Court Clerk's office says the hearing has been postponed until Feb. 7.

Recently, Judge Edward Burmila ruled that Peterson's motion presented a "gist of a constitutional" claim and scheduled a hearing.

In a six-page handwritten motion filed in October, Peterson argued that his lead attorney, Joel Brodsky, did not provide effective counsel and that Brodsky would not allow him to testify in his defense. He also alleged prosecutorial misconduct and witness intimidation by Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow.

RELATED: FBI, IL State Police search Lockport canal for Stacy Peterson's body, sister says

A state appeals court has already rejected Peterson's claim of ineffective counsel and in its response to Peterson's recent motion, Glasgow's office denied any misconduct of witness intimidation.

Peterson is serving a 38-year prison sentence in the 2004 killing of Savio and will follow that with a 40-year sentence for plotting to kill Glasgow.

Savio's body was found in a dry bathtub in 2004. Her death was initially ruled an accident, but her remains were exhumed after the 2007 disappearance of Peterson's fourth wife, Stacy. Savio's death was subsequently ruled a homicide and Peterson was charged with murder.

Stacy Peterson is presumed dead, although her body has never been found. Drew Peterson is a suspect in her disappearance, but hasn't been charged.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jolietmurderdrew peterson
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DREW PETERSON
FBI, ISP search Lockport canal for Stacy Peterson's body
Stacy Peterson's sister keeps up search for missing remains
Drew Peterson moved to state prison outside of Illinois
Van Dyke sentencing: How does a former cop survive in prison?
TOP STORIES
Bob Saget's widow reflects on comedian's last days
U of C officer shot student previously; man critically hurt charged
Chicago area COVID testing company sued over alleged scheme
Illinois reports 23,246 new COVID cases, 198 deaths
Car with kids inside stolen, crashed on Northwest Side, police say
Recent bike shop thefts prompt Naperville store to board up
Jury selection begins in federal trial over George Floyd's death
Show More
Cook Co. judge has to do sensitivity training after 'sexist' comments
Chicago weather forecast includes lake-effect snow in NW Indiana
Man charged in murder of Gary businessman, community leader
What you need to know about increasing used car prices
UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
More TOP STORIES News