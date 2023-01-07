15-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting on Near West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was shot Saturday morning while riding in a car on the Near West Side.

The 15-year-old was a passenger while traveling about 4 a.m. in the 400 block of South Western Avenue when someone in a black sedan pulled alongside their car and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)