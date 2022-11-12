Drive-by shooting: 16-year-old boy shot in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A teen was shot in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday night, police said.

The boy, 16, was walking outside in the 7000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive around 9:45 p.m. when someone fired shots from a red SUV, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)