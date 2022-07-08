chicago shooting

Drive-by shooting: 4 shot in Lawndale, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Four people were shot in the West Side late Thursday night.

Three men and one woman were standing outside in the 2800 block West Polk Street when someone opened fire on them from a dark colored Dodge Charger at around 10 p.m., Chicago police said.

The vehicle then fled southbound on California Avenue. All four victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Three of the victims are in good condition: a woman, 32, who was shot in the leg; a man, 59, who was shot in the knee; and a man, 39, who was shot in arm. A fourth victim, a 50-year-old man, was shot in the torso and leg and is in serious condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

