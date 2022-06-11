Drive-by shooting: Man shot and killed inside car in East Pilsen, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A passenger inside a car was fatally shot Friday night in East Pilsen on the Lower West Side.
The man, 26, was a passenger in a car driving in the 400 block of West 18th Street about 11:05 p.m. when a black sedan pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital and died to his injuries, police said.
No one was in custody.
The man is the second person killed on the Lower West Side, which covers East Pilsen, this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, the area recorded no murders in the same period.
