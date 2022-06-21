drive by shooting

Drive-by shooting: Man shot in head, killed, another wounded in Roseland, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The men were standing outside of a home about 6:45 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark blue car drove by and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.


SEE ALSO | North Chicago man shot, killed outside nightclub

One man, 28, was shot in the head and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released.

The other, 18, was shot in the thigh and was taken in good condition to the same hospital, police said.


Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselanddeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violenceshootingchicago violenceman shotman killeddrive by shootingchicago police department
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
39 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
36 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
20 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
31 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
TOP STORIES
Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says
Stranger who moved into Chicago home reveals why she refuses to leave
Shooting near concert kills teen, wounds 3 others, including officer
Rep. Adam Kinzinger receives death threat after Jan. 6 hearing
College basketball star killed in NYC mass shooting, 8 others wounded
39 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Pence targets Biden in Chicago speech, largely avoids Jan. 6, Trump
Show More
Juneteenth Chicago events continue Monday across city
Man shot, killed outside North Chicago nightclub
Couple revives 'dead' Filipino cookie, launches small business
EXCLUSIVE: Retired Aurora police chief opens up about new role, book
Dump truck crashes on I-90, blocking lanes, ISP says
More TOP STORIES News