Chicago shooting: 3 teens shot on sidewalk in Lawndale, police say

Three teens were injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teenagers were injured in a Monday afternoon shooting on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue at about 3:55 p.m., police said. Two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old were on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

SEE ALSO | Washington Park shooting: 1 teen killed, 3 wounded after shot while in stolen vehicle, police say

Both 13-year-old victims were shot in their left hands and the 14-year-old was shot in their left arm, police said. All three teens were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood