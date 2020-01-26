Woman arrested after 2 CPD officers hurt in Garfield Park crash: police

CHICAGO -- A woman was arrested after a crash that injured two Chicago police officers Saturday in Garfield Park on the West Side.

A marked squad car responding to a call of a car fire was traveling southbound about 11:47 p.m. in the 600 block of North Pulaski Road when it was hit by a black 2012 Volkswagen that was turning left onto Pulaski from Erie Street, Chicago police said.

Two male officers were taken to hospitals in good condition, police said.

The 60-year-old woman driving the Volkswagen sedan was taken into custody, police said. The crash is being investigated as alcohol-related.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
