Driver arrested for terrorism after crashing into barrier at British Parliament

RYM MOMTAZ
LONDON --
Metropolitan Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle after he crashed into the barriers outside British Parliament in London and are holding him on suspicion of terrorist offenses.

The police confirmed only one person was arrested, the driver, after the accident at about 7:37 a.m. local time. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police also said a "number" of pedestrians were injured. The London Ambulance Service said two people were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not considered serious.

Video showed the driver being dragged out of his car by a number of police officers. He was described by police only as being in his late 20s. Police said no weapons were found in the vehicle.

Met Police tweeted, "While we are keeping an open mind, the Met's Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the #Westminster incident."

Streets around Parliament Square were blocked off as police vehicles swarmed the area, according to video posted on social media. More than a dozen emergency vehicles were on the scene.

The Westminster subway station was also closed "for entry and exit due to a security alert outside the station," the official Transport for London feed tweeted.

Parliament is not currently in session. The House of Commons and House of Lords are both out of session from July 24 until Sept. 4.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in Richton Park
Winnetka Police: Suspect In Custody
New details emerge in Wilmette boat explosion
Family sues Swedish Covenant after stroke patient leaves hospital, falls, dies
Officer recorded punching a man could face assault charge
Harvey manhunt underway after 3 weekend shootings
Aretha Franklin's friend, publicist recalls ailing singer's love of Chicago
23 rescued French bulldogs will need months of recovery before adoption
Show More
Milwaukee police shoot, kill man on city's south side
Police: Person dropped loaded handgun while running from officers in Riverside
7-year-old boy set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Police searching for stolen car used in string of robberies in West Town
CTA adds high definition cameras at 4 Blue Line stations
More News