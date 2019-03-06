Driver charged after girl, 2, killed in South Side crash

EMBED <>More Videos

A South Side man has been charged after a 2-year-old girl was killed in a car crash Sunday night, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side man has been charged after a 2-year-old girl was killed in a car crash

Police said 21 year old Donell Davis drove off to escape after being pulled over for a traffic stop in the 10700-block of South Michigan Avenue on the Far South Side. His car hit another vehicle, then slammed into a tree.

RELATED: Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by police on South Side ID'd

The girl was ejected from his car and died. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Danyla Owens of Chicago. Police said the girl was not in a car seat.

A handgun was found inside that car, police said.

Davis has been charged with felony counts of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, unlawful use of a weapon, possession/use of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license. He was also cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, child restraint violation and failure to signal.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandtraffic fatalitiespolice chasefatal crashreckless drivingchild killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly speaks out in 1st public comments since new sex abuse charges
Driver cited after boy, 14, fatally struck by semi in Gage Park
NW Side elementary school damaged by fire
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy, cold Wednesday
Car crashes into Bolingbrook home, driver charged with DUI
Elgin man charged with 5th DUI after falling asleep at Taco Bell
Show More
Business and labor groups weighing mayoral endorsements
Aurora mayor gives State of the City address in wake of mass shooting
'The Women Tell All' ahead of 'The Bachelor' finale
Former CPD sergeant's trial for conspiracy, extortion, theft begins
Shakeup possible in federal case against ex-congressman Aaron Schock
More TOP STORIES News