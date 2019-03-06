Driver charged after girl, 2, killed in South Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side man has been charged after a 2-year-old girl was killed in a car crashPolice said 21 year old Donell Davis drove off to escape after being pulled over for a traffic stop in the 10700-block of South Michigan Avenue on the Far South Side. His car hit another vehicle, then slammed into a tree.The girl was ejected from his car and died. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Danyla Owens of Chicago. Police said the girl was not in a car seat.A handgun was found inside that car, police said.Davis has been charged with felony counts of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, unlawful use of a weapon, possession/use of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license. He was also cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, child restraint violation and failure to signal.