Driver charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Girl Scout troop crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A pickup truck lurched off a road in western Wisconsin Saturday and hit a group of Girl Scouts picking up trash in a ditch, leaving three girls and one adult dead and critically injuring a fourth girl, police said.

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. --
Wisconsin prosecutors have filed vehicular homicide charges against a 21-year-old man who police say was inhaling chemical vapors before he crashed his truck into a group of Girl Scouts, killing three children and one adult.

The 11 charges filed against Colten Treu on Tuesday include four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of a hit-and-run resulting in death. The punishment for those charges is up to 160 years in prison.
RELATED: Driver was huffing before crashing into Girl Scout troop in Wisconsin, killing 4, prosecutors say
The Saturday crash killed 9-year-old Jayna Kelley and 10-year-old Autum Helgeson, both of Lake Hallie, and 10-year-old Haylee Hickle and her mother, 32-year-old mother, Sara Jo Schneider, from the Town of Lafayette.

Treu is being held on $250,000 bond. A passenger in Treu's truck told police he grabbed the steering wheel when he saw that Treu "looked out of it."

RELATED: 4 killed when truck hits Girl Scout troop picking up trash in Wisconsin
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
girl scoutshit and runhomicideu.s. & worldvehicular homicideWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Driver was huffing before crashing into Girl Scout troop in Wis., killing 4, prosecutors say
4 killed when truck hits Girl Scout troop picking up trash in Wisconsin
Top Stories
Joel Quenneville fired by Blackhawks
Election Day 2018: Voters head to the polls across Chicago area
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
Election Day deals and discounts
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at Wisconsin day care
Amber Alert: FBI offering $15K reward for info on girl's abduction
Alderman opposes new Douglas Park location for Spring Awakening 2019
Show More
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC movie theater
Homeless man tries to steal bus full of elementary students on field trip
Iowa grandmother claims $343.9 million Powerball jackpot
Man charged in triple-fatal Englewood hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old boy
Teen charged in Ravenswood, South Loop carjackings
More News