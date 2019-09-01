Driver cited after colliding with CPD vehicle in Roseland: police

CHICAGO -- No injuries were reported after a driver slammed into a police vehicle Saturday night in Roseland on the South Side, Chicago police said.According to police, around 10:35 p.m. officers were traveling in a marked squad car with their lights and sirens activated in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue when they were struck by a Volskswagen Passat driven by a 25-year-old man who turned suddenly in front of them.The officers were taken to a hospital for observation in good condition.The man was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition for observation, police said.He was cited for failure to yield the right of way on a left turn, police said.