Driver cited for failure to yield after striking, killing teen in Gage Park

EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 7 HD was over the scene where a 12-year-old boy was critically injured by a semi Tuesday afternoon.

CHICAGO -- The driver of a semitrailer was cited for failure to yield after he struck and killed 14-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood.

He was also cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, Chicago police said.

About 3:50 p..m, the driver was turning from 51st Street onto Western Avenue when he struck Anthony Macedo who was crossing the street, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Police said detectives believe the driver could not see the teen as he was turning.

Macedo, who lived in Marquette Park, was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 4:23 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Wednesday found he died of multiple injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner's office said.

The driver of the semi continued north until he was pulled over and arrested near 33rd Street and Western, police said.

Police said Wednesday morning that he was released after being issued traffic citations.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
