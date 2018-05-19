Driver crashes into Hammond building after medical incident

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">A car hit the side of a building in Hammond Saturday morning. (Edward)</span></div>
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
A car struck the side of a building early Saturday morning in Hammond after the driver suffered a medical incident.

Officers responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Calumet Avenue at approximately 5:00 a.m. and found a 2008 Chevy Malibu driven by a 31-year-old woman.

Part of the building had collapsed onto the car, but the woman was unhurt. Occupants of the building were also unharmed.

No drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved in the incident. Crews began emergency demolition of the building Saturday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car into buildingcar crashcar accidentHammond
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News