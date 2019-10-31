Driver crashes into Lake in the Hills church

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. -- A driver plowed into a church in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills Thursday morning.The crash occurred in the 1800-block of Miller Road. The impact left the church and the vehicle heavily damaged.Reports from the scene in Lake in the Hills indicate the man driving the vehicle tried to run away after the crash but was caught by police.It is not known if weather played a role in the crash. Further details were not immediately available and the crash is under investigation.