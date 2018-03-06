Driver crashes through front window of Wilmette Panera

A car plowed into the front window of a Panera restaurant in Wilmette Tuesday during the dinner rush.Witnesses said a black Cadillac sedan crashed through the window suddenly and caused the plate glass front window.Officials said the driver was elderly and likely hit the wrong pedal while trying to park. The driver is not injured."The woman, I don't think had any idea what had just happened, that was driving," said witness Ashley Letrich.Willmette Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Menzies said a patron that was standing by the counter was injured. Firefighters treated another woman whose leg was cut by shattered glass in the back of the restaurant."I think the lady that got hit initially was the worst of it," Menzies said.The same window has been taken out by a driver in the past. In 2007, a 94-year-old Wilmette woman tried to park in front of the store and accidentally hit the gas, jumped the curb, and ended up inside.The manager of the Panera location said the store would be open a few hours later than usual on Wednesday.