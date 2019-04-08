Driver dead after fiery street-racing crash; 2nd driver sought

A family member and friend identify the victim of last night’s crash on Pattinson Avenue as Elias Torres, 23, of Northeast Philadelphia. He leaves behind a one year old daughter. @6abc pic.twitter.com/e36HwFwumW — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) April 7, 2019

PHILADELPHIA -- A young man has been killed in a crash near Lincoln Financial Field after police say he was racing another driver.Investigators said they are looking for the other driver involved.It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday near 7th Street and Pattison Avenue.Police said the 23-year-old driver lost control of his Jeep Grand Cherokee and hit a tree.The Jeep then plowed into a fence and caught on fire.The man did not make it out of the burning wreckage.A family member and friend identify the victim as Elias Torres, 23, of Northeast Philadelphia. He leaves behind a one-year-old daughter.Police do not know the model of the vehicle witnesses said was racing the Jeep.Any witnesses are asked to call police.