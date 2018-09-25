Driver stops traffic to rescue baby crawling across busy road, thought child was a toy

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has the latest on the pit bull who may have saved a child

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey --
Authorities are investigating after a driver spotted a baby crawling across a busy New Jersey roadway Saturday evening.

The child was unharmed after a neighbor and a passing motorist came to the baby's aid just before 6 p.m. on Joe Parker Road in Lakewood. The road has a speed limit of 40 miles per hour.

The motorist, 41-year-old Cory Cannon, of Eatontown, told police he saw the child and initially thought it was a toy. But when he saw the child moving, he got out of his car to stop traffic.

"I was riding in my work truck on my way to another job, saw something in the middle of the street, wasn't exactly sure what it was," he said. "So I started to slow my truck down, so I could slow the traffic behind me, just in case it was something that could have done damage to the car, let alone it being a child. When I saw the child move, that's when I moved in to block off traffic and get myself out of the middle of the street. And then I snapped the pictures as I was getting out of the truck."

Cannon was then approached by a nearby resident, who took the child back to the family.

"I don't really consider myself a hero," Cannon said. "I just feel like I did the right thing at the right time."

Authorities say further investigation revealed that the infant may have left the home through a door that was left unsecured by an older sibling.

The family of the child was unaware the baby had left until the neighbor arrived. A woman at the home called the matter "an accident."

"Something like this, I would never expect it," Cannon's wife Zenobia said. "My husband's not the type to seek out attention or anything like that, but he was just doing it because it was a good thing to do."

The investigation is active and ongoing, with the assistance of the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child endangermentu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues
Man fatally shot after chasing down car that hit cyclist on South Side
President Trump addresses UN General Assembly
6 Riverside ATM robbery suspects arrested after crash
Boy, 15, charged in deadly NW Side hit-and-run
Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Man accused of fondling sleeping Southwest passenger
'MOANING DEATH': Man lives with rare sudden death syndrome
Show More
Teacher fired over school's 'no zeros' grading policy
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
VIDEO: 7-year-old crushes national anthem at LA Galaxy game
Bill Cosby sentencing: Day of reckoning comes in sex assault case
12-year-old with spina bifida meets her favorite baseball player, Kris Bryant
More News