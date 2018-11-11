Driver flees scene of crash that injured 5 in Loop

CHICAGO --
A driver fled the scene of a crash after striking struck another vehicle, injuring at least five people just before dawn Sunday in the Loop.

The male driver and a female passenger ran off after their vehicle collided with another vehicle at 4:57 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Jackson Drive, according to Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department.

Police reviewed viewed footage from a Police Observation Device and saw that the driver who fled was being chased east on Jackson by another vehicle when he ran a red light, entered the intersection and hit a vehicle that was headed south on Michigan Avenue, police said.

An 18-year-old man and 16-year-old boy in the car that was struck were injured. The man was taken to Northwestern University Hospital where he was in good condition and the boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was also in good condition, police said.

Three women who were passengers in the vehicle that ran the light were uncooperative with police. Two of them, both 25, were taken to Cook County Hospital where they were in good condition. A 30-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition with a fractured hip, police said.

Neither the male or female who fled the scene have been taken into custody, police said. It was not known if they had been injured.

Area Central detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
