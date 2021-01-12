Trump Tower Chicago barricade struck after woman drove around officers, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman struck a barricade outside Trump Tower in Chicago after driving around police officers Tuesday morning, police said.

The 31-year-old woman was driving a Honda sedan northbound in the 400-block of North Wabash Avenue at about 4 a.m. when police said she intentionally drove around officers onto the sidewalk and hit a barricade.

It is not clear if the woman meant to target Trump Tower.

Police said the woman was not injured and was taken into custody, with charges pending.

No other injuries were reported.
