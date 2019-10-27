Driver hurt in crash after shots fired on Dan Ryan, local northbound lanes shut down at 31st Street

CHICAGO -- One person was injured in a crash after a vehicle was hit by gunfire Sunday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The vehicle was shot at around 5:30 a.m. in the southbound local lanes of I-94 near 31st Street, according to Illinois State Police.

It was involved in a crash a short time later.

The driver, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was taken to Mercy Hospital with injuries from the crash, state police said.

No gunshot victims have been reported.

All local northbound lanes have been shut down at 31st Street while State police investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
