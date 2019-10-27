Driver hurt in crash after shots fired on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO -- One person was injured in a crash after a vehicle was hit by gunfire Sunday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.The vehicle was shot about 5:30 a.m. in the southbound local lanes of I-94 near 31st Street, according to Illinois State Police. It was involved in a crash a short time later.It was involved in a crash a short time later.The male driver, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was taken to Mercy Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said. He was the only person in the vehicle, and he wasn't wounded by the gunfire.The incident remains under investigation, according to state police.All local southbound lanes have been shut down at 31st Street while State police investigate.