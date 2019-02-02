Driver identified in Zion CVS, cop car crash; was due in jail for DUI sentence

A driver who crashed her SUV into a Zion CVS store was due in jail Saturday to serve an unrelated DUI sentence.

ZION, Ill. (WLS) --
The driver of an SUV that hit a police car then crashed into a CVS store in north suburban Zion Friday night has felony charges pending against her, police said.

Nina Allen, 57, was supposed to report to jail Saturday to serve an 80-day sentence for a different DUI incident.

The vehicle left a hole in the corner of the building and buried itself deep in the card aisle, where tow truck drivers worked in teams to try to extract it. The path to pull it out is blocked by mangled shelves, broken cosmetics and shattered cement.
"It's in there 35 feet," said Roger Whitmoore, tow truck driver.

Police were called for a possibly intoxicated woman weaving between lanes on Sheridan Road, Zion Police Chief Steve Dumyahn said. The caller told police the woman nearly drove into a snowbank.

Allen pulled into a CVS parking lot in the 4500 block of Route 173, where police pulled along side at 6:45 p.m. and ordered her out of the vehicle, Dumyahn said.

She refused to leave her vehicle and revved her engine, Dumyahn said. Officers moved out of the way as she rammed a squad car about eight or nine times, hopped a curb and then crashed into the wall of the CVS, Dumyahn said.

Allen did not crash through the wall at first, but rammed the building two more times with the SUV and broke through, leaving her vehicle about 35 feet within the building, Dumyahn said

Official drug and alcohol results are pending.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
