Driver charged in crash that killed Broadway star's child, baby kills self

EMBED </>More Videos

Forty-four-year-old Dorothy Bruns was found dead in her Staten Island home Tuesday.

NEW YORK --
Authorities say a woman who lost control of her car and fatally struck the child of a Tony Award-winning Broadway actress and another toddler in a Brooklyn crosswalk has died of an apparent suicide.

RELATED: 2 children killed, Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles and friend hurt after being hit by car in Brooklyn

Forty-four-year-old Dorothy Bruns was found dead in her Staten Island home Tuesday. Authorities say pills and a note were found nearby.

Bruns faced 15 years in jail after being charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and assault following the accident in March.

RELATED: Broadway actress injured in horrific NYC crash that killed daughter loses unborn baby

Authorities say Bruns had a seizure while stopped at a red light. Her car drove forward, killing Ruthie Ann (Miles) Blumenstein's 4-year-old daughter and the 1-year-old son of another parent. Blumenstein later lost her unborn child.

Prosecutors say doctors had told Bruns not to drive after she had a previous medical episode.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
park slopetoddlerchild deathchild killedpedestrian killedu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Broadway star's daughter, friend's son killed after being hit by car
Broadway actress injured in horrific crash loses unborn baby
Top Stories
J.B. Pritzker to thank voters after being elected governor of Illinois
Election 2018: Results, coverage for Illinois, midterm vote
These women made history on Tuesday
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Father goes after 5-year-old daughter's accused killer in court
Burgers, bbq and more: What's trending on Chicago's food scene?
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Show More
Democrats take control of US House of Representatives
Kwame Raoul wins Illinois attorney general race, Erika Harold concedes
Georgia's Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp await more ballots
More News