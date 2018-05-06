Driver in custody after pedestrian killed, 4 others injured in hit-and-run on I-290 ramp

A pedestrian was killed and four other people were injured in a hit-and-run Sunday morning on an Eisenhower Expressway exit ramp on the West Side, Illinois State Police said. (WLS)

By and Will Jones
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 27-year-old Kentucky man was killed and four other people were injured in a hit-and-run Sunday morning on an Eisenhower Expressway exit ramp on the West Side, Illinois State Police said.

A female driver was in custody Sunday evening, but no charges had been filed.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police received a call about a person in the roadway at the Homan Avenue exit ramp of the Eisenhower Expressway. The victims were in a cab that had broken down on the Eisenhower and they decided to walk up the exit ramp.

The five people were then struck by a car exiting the expressway.

The driver did not stop, but her damaged Kia Optima was found just blocks away from the crash scene. The car had extensive front end damage.


The man who was killed was been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 27-year-old Anan Ahmed H. Albalawi. of Morehead, Kentucky.

One pedestrian was killed and four others injured in a hit and run on an Eisenhower Expressway ramp Sunday.

Related Topics:
hit and runpedestrian killedpedestrian strucktraffic fatalitiesChicagoEast Garfield Park
