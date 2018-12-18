SOUTH BEND, Ind. --A South Bend man charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident Sunday is in custody.
Joel Barrozo, 30, was charged with five felonies Monday, including two counts of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in South Bend. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
It wasn't known if he has an attorney who could comment
Police said a Dodge Avenger rear-ended another northbound car, sending that vehicle into southbound traffic. The crash occurred Sunday night near South Bend International Airport.
Marvi Thomas and her 9-year-old son, Christopher, were killed. Three people in another vehicle were seriously injured, including a 17-month-old girl.
State police dogs searched neighborhoods, but police believe Barrozo and another man were picked up by another vehicle.