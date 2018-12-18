Joel Barrozo, alleged driver in deadly South Bend hit-and-run, turns himself in

Joel Barrozo, 30, was allegedly driving a stolen car when he caused a fatal accident in South Bend Sunday.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --
A South Bend man charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident Sunday is in custody.

Joel Barrozo, 30, was charged with five felonies Monday, including two counts of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in South Bend. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

It wasn't known if he has an attorney who could comment

Joel Barrozo


Police said a Dodge Avenger rear-ended another northbound car, sending that vehicle into southbound traffic. The crash occurred Sunday night near South Bend International Airport.

Marvi Thomas and her 9-year-old son, Christopher, were killed. Three people in another vehicle were seriously injured, including a 17-month-old girl.

State police dogs searched neighborhoods, but police believe Barrozo and another man were picked up by another vehicle.
