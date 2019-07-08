Driver in fatal Lawndale hit-and-run crash did not have license, police say

Dereknesha Brown, 21 (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police announced charges Sunday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead early Saturday on the city's West Side.

Dereknesha Brown, 21, turned herself in to Chicago police in the 10th District. She faces one felony count of aggravated DUI and four misdemeanors including driving without ever having been issued a license, according to Chicago police.

Brown allegedly hit 51-year-old Annie Johnson in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue early Saturday while driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Johnson was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she died.

On Saturday, Johnson's son Cordelro Roberson said he doesn't know how he and his younger brothers will survive their grief.

Steve Jones, Johnson's boyfriend of nearly 10 years, said she was the glue that held everyone together.

"She was nice. Kind, kind-hearted," he said.

Longtime friend Sheila Wilson was shocked to hear of Johnson's death.

"I loved her and I adored her, so this is why this is really hard to wake up in the morning and hear she was killed like that," Wilson said.

Johnson's loved ones said Brown's arrest offered little comfort as they struggled with the pain of their loss.

"She was a good person. She didn't bother nobody and whoever did it, I hope they get what they deserve," said neighbor Louis Harden.

Brown is due in bond court July 8.
