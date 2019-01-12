Driver injured after running red light, hitting USPS semi truck

A driver was injured after a crash with a United States Postal Service semi truck early Saturday, according to officials.Officials report that the postal truck was traveling eastbound on Addison Street at apporixmately 4:08 a.m. when the driver, a 23-year-old woman, ran a red light at the intersection with Western Avenue.The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi truck, a 57-year-old man, was not seriously injured and did not go to a hospital.No charges have been filed.