Driver injured after running red light, hitting USPS semi truck

EMBED </>More Videos

A car struck a USPS semi truck after running a red light early Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A driver was injured after a crash with a United States Postal Service semi truck early Saturday, according to officials.

Officials report that the postal truck was traveling eastbound on Addison Street at apporixmately 4:08 a.m. when the driver, a 23-year-old woman, ran a red light at the intersection with Western Avenue.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi truck, a 57-year-old man, was not seriously injured and did not go to a hospital.

No charges have been filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar accidentdriverpostal serviceUSPSChicagoNorth Center
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Chicago could see up to 4 inches of snow Saturday
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Report: FBI probed whether Trump secretly worked for Russia
SCARY VIDEO: Car narrowly misses Metra train after gate fails to close
Apple iPads, watches stolen in burglary at Target in Schaumburg
Man shot while driving, baby injured in resulting crash
Toddler killed, parents injured in Lower Wacker crash
Woman who survived kidnapping, rape, being set on fire faces attacker at sentencing
Show More
Unusual new legal twist in U of I Chinese scholar murder
Barrington HS boys wrestling honors team manager with special needs
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Lots of laughs coming to the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival
More News