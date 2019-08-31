Carol Stream crash, vehicle fire seriously injures driver, 7 officers treated for smoke inhalation

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Police said the driver of a van was injured when his vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire Friday night in west suburban Carol Stream.The crash happened just after 7 p.m. near Mohican Road and Pocohontas Terrace. Police said only the driver was inside the vehicle at the time, and was trapped.Several officers responded to the scene and put out the fire, then stabilized the driver until he could be extricated by the Carol Stream Fire Department. He was taken to Glen Oaks Hospital in serious condition.Seven officers were also taken to Central DuPage Hospital and Glen Oaks hospital to treat smoke inhalation, police said.What exactly caused the crash was not immediately known.