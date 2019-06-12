Driver killed in crash after fleeing attempted traffic stop in Aurora ID'd

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of a driver killed in a crash after running from law enforcement Monday night.The driver has been identified to the Kane County Coroner's Office as 49-year-old Marcie Lopez.According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a white Mercury SUV shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Mountain Street and Farnsworth Avenue.Instead of stopping, officials said Lopez took off northbound on Farnsworth. That's when the vehicle jumped the median and crashed into a Jeep heading south on Farnsworth.Officials said Lopez was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.The Aurora Police Department, and Kane County Major Crimes and Officer Involved Death Task Force are conducting investigations into the incident.