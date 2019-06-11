Driver killed in crash after fleeing attempted traffic stop in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver is dead in Aurora after running from law enforcement.According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a white Mercury SUV shortly after 8 p.m. Monday night in the area of Mountain Street and Farnsworth Avenue.Instead of stopping, officials said the driver took off northbound on Farnsworth. That's when the vehicle jumped the median and crashed into a Jeep heading south on Farnsworth.Officials said the driver of the Mercury was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.Police have not released the name of the driver killed and are waiting until the family is notified.The Aurora Police Department, and Kane County Major Crimes and Officer Involved Death Task Force are conducting investigations into the incident.