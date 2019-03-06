Driver killed in fiery NW Indiana crash

A driver was killed in a fiery crash in northwest Indiana Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was killed in a fiery crash in northwest Indiana Tuesday night.

State troopers said the driver was speeding on I-80-94 when they slammed into the back of a semi near the Portage exit at about 9:45 p.m. The impact caused the car to burst into flames.

Witnesses rushed to help pull the driver from the car, but the heat was too intense.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the person's identity.

No one else was hurt.
