A driver was killed in a crash involving a concrete pillar early Saturday morning.Officials said Lenardo Mendez, 39, was speeding when he hit the pillar near Ashland Avenue and West Homer Street near the Lincoln Park neighborhood.Mendez was pinned inside the vehicle by the impact, officials said. The vehicle was badly damaged.It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.A passenger in Mendez's car was also injured but is expected to be okay.