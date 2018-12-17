Driver missing after hit-and-run kills 2, injures 3 in South Bend

Joel Barrozo (St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLS) --
Police are searching for a South Bend man who has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident Sunday.

Joel Barrozo, 30, was allegedly driving a stolen car when he caused the accident near West Lathrop and North Bendix in South Bend. The accident left two people dead and three others seriously injured, according to officials.

According to affidavits provided by officials, one of those injured is a 17-month-old child. Barrozo allegedly left the scene of the crash on foot.

Police said Barrozo has been convicted of battery and driving while intoxicated in the past.

Related to this incident, Barrozo has been charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury. When he is found, he has been ordered to be held without bond.

Anyone with information about Barrozo or his whereabouts is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or FACT at 259-2966.
