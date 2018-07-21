Driver of pickup truck pulling trailer with hundreds of piglets killed in DeKalb County crash

A 27 year old Malta, Ill. man died after police said his pickup truck with his trailer carrying hundreds of piglets was hit by another car.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 23 and Chicago Road near the town Waterman in DeKalb County.

Police said a Ford Focus stopped at a stop sign and continued westbound and struck the pick-up truck and trailer which was heading northbound. The pickup truck and trailer went off the roadway and rolled over.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Trevor Carr of Malta, Ill.

Animal rescue workers helped corral the piglets. The driver of the other car survived.

The crash is being investigated by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.
