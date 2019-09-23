Driver shoots himself in California road rage incident, police say

SAN MARINO, Calif. -- A man is recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a road rage incident in San Marino, California Sunday morning, police said.Police said in a news release the driver of a Mercedes pulled alongside a Subaru that was driving "erratically," just after 8:30 a.m.The driver of the Mercedes "attempted to contact the driver," and at some point during the confrontation the driver of the Subaru shot himself in the chest.He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.The incident is under investigation.