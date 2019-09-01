Driver shot, crashes into IDOT truck on OB Dan Ryan; 2 lanes closed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed Sunday morning after a driver who had been shot crashed into an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle.

The crash happened on the outbound Dan Ryan near 47th Street at about 7:20 a.m. An IDOT Minuteman truck was in the left shoulder when it was struck by another vehicle. Illinois State Police said that the driver of that vehicle had been shot, though it's unclear whether the driver was shot on the expressway or somewhere else.

The IDOT Minuteman was not injured, police said.

No further information was available.
