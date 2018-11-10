Driver strikes 3 pedestrians while attempting to flee NW Side car crash

Police arrested a 20-year-old man after his vehicle spun into the sidewalk and injured three people as he was attempting to desert a car crash early Saturday in the Palmer Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.At 1:50 a.m., the man was in a car crash in the 2300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to Chicago police. He tried to escape and leave another 35-year-old male driver at the scene of the crash.But his wheel jumped the curb, and the vehicle rammed into a 29-year-old woman, 33-year-old man and 27-year-old man standing on the sidewalk, police said.The two men were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, both in serious condition, police said. The older man had an injured leg and foot.The woman was taken to and released from Stroger Hospital with a bruised leg, police said.The 20-year-old suspect was in police custody after officers arrived at the scene. Charges were pending.